Hyderabad is a city of rich culinary flavours, and their biryani is undoubtedly the first thing that comes to our mind when we think of the city of pearls. In India, Hyderabadi Biryani has a fanbase that Vizag biryanis attempt to capture, but of course – nothing compares to the OG, right? Here are 6 popular biryani spots of Hyderabad that we wish would touch down in Visakhapatnam.

Bawarachi

One of the most iconic biryani joints in Hyderabad since the 1990s, Bawarchi is known for its generous portions, bold spices, and deeply flavourful Hyderabadi dum biryani. Always bustling with crowds, the wait time can stretch up to 30–40 minutes, but the food is worth every second.

The Bawarchi Special Biryani is a must-try, and while the chicken biryani is the most popular, their mutton and vegetarian variants have their loyal fanbase too. The place does get chaotic and parking is limited, but the rich flavours quickly make you forget any hassle.

Cafe Bahar

Established in 1973 by a Persian settler, Cafe Bahar in Basheer Bagh is a no-frills institution that has become a staple for biryani lovers. Its biryani is known for being milder and more aromatic. Its what Hyderabadis fondly call “sonda,” meaning well-flavoured stock infused with bone marrow.

Cafe Bahar’s consistency in taste over the decades has made it a go-to place for those who enjoy flavour over fire. Beyond biryani, their chicken tikka kebabs and mutton boti kebabs are crowd-pullers, attracting guests from around the world

Hotel Shadab

A timeless classic in the Old City of Hyderabad, Hotel Shadab feels like a step back in time—and that’s precisely its charm. Known for its slightly aromatic biryani, the 71-year-old establishment is a cultural landmark.

The Mutton Biryani here is the standout dish, drawing in a diverse crowd. The menu spans a range of traditional Hyderabadi dishes.

Biryaniwalla & Co

Founded in 1980 by a man named Ashtarian, BWCO offers a more modern dining experience while still delivering traditional flavour. The ambiance is clean and calm, making it an ideal choice for a relaxed biryani lunch.

Their Hyderabadi biryani, made with premium basmati rice and unique spice blends, is less spicy but high on masala and aroma. Their vegetarian option, Paneer Biryani, is also good. Even today, the restaurant is committed to authenticity, continuing to use quality saffron and aromatic ingredients.

Pista House

Although widely known for its delectable haleem and baked goods, Pista House has also carved a name for itself in the biryani scene over the past 25 years. With an impressive range of biryani styles, from Chicken Dum and Chicken 65 to Zafrani and Paneer Biryani, there’s something for everyone here.

Don’t be fooled by the patisserie-style branding; their biryani is robust, rich, and full of traditional Hyderabadi flair. The variety alone makes it a place worth visiting multiple times.

Shah Ghouse

Shah Ghouse is a legend, especially among those who crave a post-midnight biryani fix. The place is often packed even at odd hours, thanks to its consistently flavourful and generously portioned offerings.

Their Mutton Special Biryani is a standout, alongside Chicken and Prawn variants. Known for their secret house-made masalas that are sprinkled over the dishes just before serving, Shah Ghouse offers a unique taste you won’t find elsewhere.

With over four decades of biryani mastery, the eatery has even caught international attention, having been featured in The Wall Street Journal‘s list of “Best Biryani Hotels in India.”

These biryani spots show that the depth of the food culture in Hyderabad is unparalleled. Wouldn’t it be a dream come true to have Bawarchi or Cafe Bahar open a branch in the coastal city of Vizag? Until then, we’ll keep our cravings alive with the hope of it all—or maybe, take this as a sign to plan that long-overdue trip to Hyderabad!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.