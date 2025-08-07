The fourth edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL-4) is set to begin on Friday, August 8, at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Union Minister Rammohan Naidu will attend the opening ceremony as the chief guest, and actor Venkatesh will continue as the league’s brand ambassador.

The league will feature its first official theme song, Dhummu Lepu Dhana Dhana by Sricharan Pakala, a Vizag origin music composer who is popular for his other compositions for movies like Major, DJ Tillu and many others.

This year, the league features seven franchise teams instead of six, with a total of 25 matches scheduled, including 21 league matches and 4 playoffs starting from 8th August to 23rd August. All matches will be played at the ACA-VDCA stadium. The inclusion of seven teams aims to provide more playing opportunities for domestic talent.

The participating teams and their captains are as follows:

Amaravati Royals – Hanuma Vihari

Bhimavaram Bulls – Nitish Kumar Reddy

Kakinada Kings – Srikar Bharat

Royals of Rayalaseema – Shaik Rasheed

Simhadri Vizag Lions – Ricky Bhui

Tungabhadra Warriors – Maheep Kumar

Vijayawada Sunshiners – Ashwin Hebbar

APL season 4 will introduce the Decision Review System (DRS) for the first time in the tournament’s history. This move brings the league in line with national-level standards and aims to ensure greater accuracy in on-field decisions.

The prize money for the tournament includes Rs 35 lakh for the winning team and Rs 25 lakh for the runners-up. Entry to all matches will be free for spectators. For those unable to attend in person, matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports and streamed online via FanCode.

One of the key highlights of APL-4 is the inclusion of under-16 players, offering a platform for young talent to gain exposure. Franchise scouts and talent evaluators are expected to track performances closely, and standout players may be considered for opportunities at higher levels, including national tournaments and IPL franchises.

Preparations and Infrastructure

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), in coordination with franchise owners and district authorities, has completed logistical and operational preparations for the tournament. Teams have finalised their squads and conducted training sessions. The ACA-VDCA Stadiumin Visakhapatnam has been prepared to host all fixtures of Andhra Premier League. All arrangements are in place for match operations, broadcasting, and spectator safety.

The Andhra Premier League is expected to be a full-scale cricketing burst, which will also boost homegrown talent by giving more opportunities and creating pathways for young players to progress within the sport.

Also read: Ever Heard of Vizag Colony? A Vizag Village That Isn’t in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.