India has been a seat of royalty throughout the centuries. While time has transitioned from medieval times, traces of royal grandeur remain throughout the nation in the form of architecture, sculptures, jewelry, paintings, and clothing, among other artifacts. Being a part of and experiencing the ancient treasure of royalty is an experience that should be done at least once. If you want to get away from the everyday mundane surroundings and take a break, this article is for you. Here are the 4 best palaces in India that are a must-visit!

1. Royal Palace of India

Built by Maharana Udai Singh II, City Palace in Udaipur is also known as the Royal Palace of India. This was the former residence of the rulers of Mewar. The magnificent palace is an architectural marvel which has fusion of Mughal and Rajasthani architectural styles. Maharana Bhagwat Singh opened the palace to the public as a museum in 1969. The palace hosts exhibitions that display the armory, the women’s palace, art, and furniture from time to time.

Timings: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, all seven days of the week.

Fare: Rs 400 for adults and foreign nationals, free for children under 5 years; for children from 5-18 years with valid ID, Rs 150.

2. Palace of Winds or Breeze

This palace is one of Jaipur’s most iconic landmarks and a testimony to the rich Rajput architecture. Hawa Mahal in Jaipur was constructed by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799. This architectural marvel served the royal women, allowing them to observe the city’s festivities without exposure. It features 953 ornate louvered windows and the structure is carved from pink and red sandstone in the shape of Lord Krishna’s crown. The small windows served an aesthetic purpose while keeping the palace cool from the breeze.

Timings: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, all seven days of the week. (according to the official website)

Fare: Rs 100 for Indian citizens and Rs 400 for foreign nationals

3. Amba Villa Palace

Mysuru palace in Mysuru is a magnificent structure was the former residence of the Wodeyar Maharajahs. The royal family of Mysuru sponsored architect Henry Irwin to build the palace. The palace boasts glamour with its glazed tiled flooring, intricately carved doors, stained glass windows, ornate ceilings, and sculpted pillars. You can walk through the Indo-Saracenic architectural wonder while admiring various attractions, which is one of the best palaces in India.

Timings: 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, all seven days of the week.

Fare: Rs 120 for Indian citizens, Rs 1000 for foreign nationals, and for children around 5-18 years, Rs 70.

4. Jodhpur’s Last Great Royal Palace

Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is one of the world’s largest private residences. Converted into a luxury hotel, managed by Taj Hotels, a part of the palace is a museum that is open to the public. Visitors enjoy breathtaking views from the balconies, and they admire the 26 lush gardens that surround the palace. You can visit the museum and explore the weapons, trophies, and car collections among others.

Timings: 10:00 am to 4:30 pm, all seven days of the week.

Fare: Rs 30 for Indian citizens, Rs 100 for foreign nationals, Rs. 10 for children aged 5-11 years.

P.S: Remember to adhere to the individual palace’s rules and restrictions. Most of the palaces allow photography but make sure to check before hand. Ensure that you clean up after you and don’t litter in these heritage structures while admiring them.

Take a step back from your everyday busy lives and walk through these 4 best palaces in India. These palaces have an aesthetically pleasing visual along with a rich history, which is sure to intrigue you! Let us know in the comments which of the palaces in this list is your favourite!

