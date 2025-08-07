While working at the office and taking care of daily tasks is a must, there should be a slot for entertainment to balance work with relaxation. This week has seen the release of many new series and movies on OTT platforms. Some of the releases include the return of the series Wednesday with a second season and The Pickup, where a day goes wrong for two armoured drivers. If you are looking to add to your watchlist or just want to browse through the options available, here are the top 8 new OTT releases that should be on your watchlist!

1. Mayasabha

This political thriller series features two friends who pave their way into National politics in the mid 1970-80’s into two separate parties. Their views and principles drive them into a corner, where only one can survive.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: August 7th

2. Mickey 17

Desperate to escape the confines of a trapped planet, Mickey Barnes signs a form to become an expendable in 2054. He becomes an expendable employee who is sent into dangerous and experimental conditions only to be revived from a printing machine. Mickey finds himself in a dangerous situation when his clone exists at the same time as him.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 7th

3. Oho Enthan Baby

Ashwin is a filmmaker who decides to tell a tale about his heartbreak through a movie. While directing the movie, he encounters many questions and the biggest of them is about his future.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 8th

4. Maamam

This emotional drama film revolves around the bond of a maternal uncle and his nephew and the challenging situations that test the fragile bond of family.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Streaming from: August 8th

5. Pretty Thing

Sophie, a single and successful executive, begins an affair with a younger man named Elliot who becomes dangerously obsessed with her. The lines of right and wrong blur in this thriller, where Sophie calls for extreme precautions to save herself.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Streaming from: August 8th

6. Salakaar

This espionage thriller takes place in two alternative timelines where an Indian spy spoils Pakistan’s nuclear plans during the Cold War. Events from the past repeat once more, forcing the spy to confront the past and save his nation.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: August 8th

7. Arabia Kadali

A group of fishermen from rival villages end up on the enemy’s international waters due to a mishap and are imprisoned. The villages must set aside their differences and work together to bring back the fishermen from the clutches of the enemy.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 8th

8. Mothevari Love Story

Set in rural Telangana, two spirited youngsters decide to elope, but their plans are interrupted with the entry of two wildcard family members. The reveal of a family secret begins a chaotic journey, which tests the bond of the youngsters.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Streaming from: August 8th

With this top new 8 OTT releases, your fix for entertainment is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start binge-watching these OTT releases now!

