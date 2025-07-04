Korean drama is one of the most addictive genres to get hooked on. The hour-long episodes are precise, paced perfectly, and usually end on addictive cliffhangers. Each sub-genre of K-dramas has a set of shows that have been critically acclaimed and are globally loved. Of these, there are a handful of supernatural series that are intriguing and simple enough to understand. If you love such content and want to watch this more of it in Korean dramas, this article is for you. Here are the top 8 supernatural Korean dramas to watch on OTT!

1. Alchemy of Souls

Falling prey to a dangerous soul-switching spell, a powerful mage gets trapped in a blind young woman’s body. She encounters a man from a prestigious family, who vows to protect her and change his destiny.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Sweet Home

One day, the world descends into chaos when a mysterious illness starts spreading. The government warns the people about a list of symptoms to look for. Cha Hyun-su, a resident of a rundown apartment, starts to gain supernatural abilities after experiencing the symptoms. He takes on the mantle for protecting the residents and battling against the monsters.

This horror supernatural series should be on your watchlist if you love dramas that often lean on the darker side!

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. The Gyeongsong Creature

Can a human escape karma for his immense greed? Set during the 1940’s during the Japanese rule over Korea, two young adults grapple with a monster, made from greed, and battle it for survival.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Hellbound

Unearthly beings appear on Earth and condemn people to Hell. While some people see this as a divine intervention, others claim that the unearthly beings should be stopped.

After the leader of a religious cult, New Hope, dies in the same manner, the situation tilts to the worse. But a miracle occurs when all the condemned people return to life.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Abyss

A mysterious marble brings back two childhood friends to life from an untimely demise in different bodies. The duo assume different identities and work together to find out who was behind their murders.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Tale of the Nine-Tailed

A TV producer, Nam Ji-ah, discovers a secret supernatural world while searching for answers about her missing parents. She comes across Lee Yeon, a immortal fox deity who saves her life when she was younger. Ji-ah gets involved with Lee Yeon and gets trapped in an endless feud from the past.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Viki

7. W- Two Worlds Apart

Yeon-joo is the daughter of a famous webtoon artist who created the super-hit series called W. For a mysterious reason, her father tries to kill the main character, Kang Chul, in the webtoon. But Yeon-joo discovers the entrance to the fictional world where she meets Kang Chul. The duo start developing feelings but need to figure out the identity of the killer in order to live peacefully.

This romantic supernatural Korean drama should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Viki

8. Death’s Game

As a punishment for finding Death before his time, Choi Yi-jae, is fated to enter 12 different bodies, each of which is destined to die. If he manages to evade Death in any one of the bodies, his life is spared. Can Yi-jae survive his impending deaths?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

These top 8 supernatural Korean dramas are sure to entertain and intrigue you! Each of these series has a unique plotline, exceptional cast, and breathtaking visuals. So, what are you waiting for? Pick a favourite and start streaming them now!

