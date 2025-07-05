Work on the long-awaited redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station has officially begun, say reports, marking a significant upgrade to to the city and the Indian Railways.

As part of the extensive redevelopment, Visakhapatnam Junction will see its total number of platforms increase from the current eight to fourteen. While the original Detailed Project Report (DPR) had proposed the addition of just two platforms, a revised version is now under review. This updated plan aims to transform the station into a terminal hub, with six new platforms and major yard remodelling to eliminate train criss-crossing issues during arrivals and departures.

Sources indicate that two of the six new platforms are being specially designed as terminal platforms for Vande Bharat Express trains, which do not require engine reversals. Additionally, a coach maintenance depot dedicated to Vande Bharat trains will be set up in Visakhapatnam to support the new operations.

The station overhaul comes with a Rs 500 crore investment and promises significant passenger-friendly infrastructure enhancements. The redevelopment would include the installation of 36 lifts, 24 escalators, ramps for persons with disabilities, and a 108-meter-long air concourse that will seamlessly link all platforms to the main building, ensuring ease of movement and better accessibility for travelers.

The project had previously been stalled for nearly eight months due to a legal stay. However, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat recently confirmed that the necessary approvals have been obtained, and construction is now moving forward. Only last month, the foot overbridge (FOB) at the station’s south end near Gate No 3 had been closed to public due to ongoing construction, signalling the start of redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The work is expected to be completed within 18 to 21 months, paving the way for a modernized railway experience in the city.

