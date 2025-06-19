Passengers at Visakhapatnam Railway Station will notice temporary changes in platform access as construction work resumes on the foot overbridge (FOB) at the station’s south end near Gate No 3. As a result, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has announced that this FOB will remain closed for a period to allow for its extension toward Platforms 6, 7, and 8.

During this phase of the redevelopment, travellers are advised to use the remaining two foot overbridges and the station’s lifts to reach their platforms. To avoid any confusion or delays, station staff have been directed to manage crowds effectively and assist passengers as needed. Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra has been overseeing the progress of the construction work on-site.

This Foot Overbridge extension is part of a larger Rs 456 crore redevelopment plan designed to decongest the Visakhapatnam Railway Station and enhance the passenger experience. Key upgrades under this plan include the construction of two additional platforms and six new railway lines, demolition of the current station building beside Platform 8, and the development of a multi-level parking facility. Passengers can also look forward to improved accessibility, with 36 lifts, 24 escalators, ramps for persons with disabilities, and a 108-meter-long air concourse connecting all platforms to the main building.

After facing an eight-month delay due to a legal stay, the broader Rs 500 crore redevelopment project is back on track. Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat recently confirmed that approvals have been granted to resume the work, which is now expected to be completed within 18 to 21 months.

