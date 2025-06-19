A new RTC bus service connecting Lankalapalem to IT Hills, Madhurawada (Infosys Development Centre) in Visakhapatnam was officially launched on 18 June 2025. The service was inaugurated by State Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy during his visit to the RTC depot in the city.

Speaking at the event, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). “Passengers and employees are the two eyes of RTC,” he said, emphasising that both welfare and responsibility are key to the organisation’s survival and growth.

He assured depot staff that necessary steps will be taken to secure their futures, including addressing concerns over the depot land lease. “Even if the lease ends, there’s no need for panic—appropriate measures will be implemented,” he said.

The Minister added that efforts will be made to increase the number of buses in the depot from 70 to 100. He also mentioned that he would consult Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the steel plant remains in the public sector.

In addition to the launch of the new RTC bus service to IT Hills, several drivers, conductors, and mechanics were honoured with cash awards and certificates of appreciation for their exemplary service. The Minister also planted a sapling on the depot premises as a gesture toward environmental awareness.

The launch event was attended by RTC Vizianagaram Zone Executive Director K S Brahmananda Reddy, Regional Manager B Appalanaidu, Depot Manager Gautam Chatterjee, ADM P Srinivasa Rao, Traffic ADC Manager Ashwani, and other key officials.

