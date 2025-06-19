If your weekends in Vizag are starting to feel like deja vu- same beach stroll, same cafes, same familiar roads, then it might be time to break the routine. Take a short drive away from the city to these lesser-known spots that offer a refreshing change of pace without any grand plans or a big checklist. Here are six short weekend drives from Vizag that promise both peace and perspective.

1. Saripalli

Distance: ~65 km

Time: ~1.5 hours

A small riverside village near Vizianagaram, Saripalli, is home to ancient temples like Dibbi Lingeswara Swamy and Ramalingeswara. The calm Champavathi River dam nearby adds a natural touch, making this a short and scenic countryside drive from Vizag.

2. Ramatheertham

Distance: ~75 km

Time: ~2 hours

Tucked away in the Vizianagaram district, Ramatheertham is a hilltop village steeped in mythology. The ancient Shri Rama Temple atop Bodhikonda is said to be linked to the Ramayana. A short trek leads you past rock-cut caves and temple ruins, rewarding you with sweeping valley views. A quiet spiritual retreat, perfect for a peaceful weekend break.

3. Telineelapuram Bird Nesting Area

Distance: ~130 km

Time: ~3 hours

From September to March, this quiet village near Srikakulam becomes a sanctuary for migratory birds like pelicans and painted storks that fly in from Siberia. While most birds leave by June, the scenic drive through lush countryside still makes this a refreshing drive from Vizag. Placed slightly farther than the others on this list, Telineelapuram is not just a bird-watcher’s paradise in season, but a peaceful escape from the usual tourist buzz year-round.

4. Bobbili Fort

Distance: ~110 km

Time: ~2.5 hours

Bobbili is a town woven with history, and its 18th-century fort still tells tales of the fierce Bobbili-Rajakonda war. While parts of the fort lie in ruins, its archways, chambers, and old clock tower invite curious explorers. You can also catch a glimpse of the royal family’s vintage car collection, a bit dusty but a fascinating display of forgotten grandeur. Ideal for history buffs looking for a quick getaway.

5. Ganagallapeta Beach

Distance: ~120 km

Time: ~2.5 to 3 hours

Far from commercial beaches, this hidden gem in Srikakulam is untouched, uncrowded, and unbothered. No shops, no noise, just soft waves, watch fishermen at work, and wide open sands, offering a great drive away from the city’s clutter.

6. Padmanabham

Distance: ~45 km

Time: ~1 to 1.5 hours

Padmanabham is a historic village surrounded by mango orchards and temples. The Padmanabha Swamy Temple atop the hill is the star, while the nearby check dam offers a serene spot to relax. For added charm, take the highway route, which goes through Kurapalli and discover another quiet reservoir along the way.

These weekend getaways prove that adventure doesn’t need plane tickets or packed bags. Sometimes, all it takes is a full tank of fuel, your favourite playlist, and a spark of curiosity. So the next time you’re staring at your calendar wondering what to do, take these six short drives from Vizag.

