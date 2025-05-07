Finding unique and lesser-known places to visit near Visakhapatnam is always a thrilling experience. A few months ago, Uppa Trees near Araku Valley became an internet sensation for their pink foliage – an unusual sight in India. But did you know that there’s another intriguing natural (and religious) attraction of interest along the same route to Araku Valley: a 400-year-old tree-temple located in the quiet village of Kasipatnam, approximately 70 km from Visakhapatnam. Called Sri Uma Ramalingeshwara temple, this ancient religious site is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated inside a banyan tree!

What began as a banyan sapling growing beside the temple has, over centuries, enveloped the entire structure with its thick aerial roots. Today, the roots drape the walls, grow through the ceilings, and have merged so seamlessly with the temple that it appears the sanctum was carved out from the heart of the tree.

About the Temple

The temple becomes especially lively during festivals like Nagulachavithi, Karthikamasam, and Mahashivaratri when hundreds of devotees arrive to offer prayers to the Shiva Lingam housed within. They believe that praying here during these auspicious times brings blessings and wards off negative energies. The temple courtyard also features idols of Lord Ganesha, Anjaneyaswamy, Kumaraswamy, and Goddess Parvati.

Inside, the temple has a small entrance chamber that leads to the garbhagriha (sanctum). Interestingly, there is no official priest; devotees themselves can perform abhishekam (ritual bathing of the deity). One of the most fascinating architectural elements is the temple’s roof – an unusually tall, conical dome made from small bricks – which is hidden beneath the thick canopy of the banyan tree and is invisible from the outside.

The origin story

Though no one knows the exact date of the temple’s origin, local tribal communities believe the temple came into existence naturally. Some villagers claim the temple received royal patronage from the rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire, while others date it back over 400 years based on the age of the surrounding banyan tree.

One legend tied to the temple dates back to the 1750s (18th century), when rajas from the Vijayanagara Empire would travel through Kasipatnam to collect tax at the nearby Sunkurmetta area. According to the tale, a king stopped to rest at Kasipatnam and came across locals worshipping the Shiva Lingam. Enchanted by the sacredness and natural beauty of the site, he ordered a gopuram (temple tower) to be constructed around it, granting the temple temporary royal support.

However, between the 18th and 20th centuries, the temple was forgotten and a forest of trees grew around it. It remained hidden until the 1930s, when a young girl named Ramulamma discovered the overgrown site while playing nearby. After informing her father, her family began caring for the temple, a tradition they upheld for generations. Until just two years ago, Ramulamma herself continued to tend to the temple before her passing.

If you’re planning a trip to Araku Valley from Visakhapatnam, consider taking a short detour to visit this remarkable tree-temple near S Kota – it is one of the most interesting places to visit. It’s a living example of how nature and spirituality can intertwine in the most unexpected ways!

PS: If you do visit, please remember to respect the sanctity of this rare tree-temple. Do not litter, and be considerate toward the natural environment and the local people of Kasipatnam.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates