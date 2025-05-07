The temperatures are climbing up, signalling the onset of some of the year’s hottest days in Vizag. The city has a number of spots that can take away the heat for a while, – the beach, Snow World, and several water parks spread over the city are just some to name. On the other hand, if you to cool down from the inside, a cold ice-cream or shake will do a successful job! If you want to treat yourself to a chill treat or need some sugar, but aren’t sure where to find something suitable, you are at the right place! Here are some places to get cool treats like ice creams, milkshakes, and more in Vizag!

Something Icy Sweet?

There are many varieties of cool treats that you can indulge in. Think ice creams, sundaes, fruit salads, gelato, and ice pops! Many places in Vizag offer these dishes and are easily accessible in the city.

One of the most popular and well-known spots for ice creams and ice cream sundaes in Vizag is Jack Frost. With a live counter, its American dessert-diner ambience and seating are a nostalgic factor.

Some popular brands for ice cream in Vizag include Baskin Robbins, Kelvin Scale, Mcdonald’s, Burger King, Creme Stone, House of Pops, and Ibaco.

You can spot these outlets in shopping malls and marketplaces, which are usually crowded with children and adults alike, waiting in anticipation to get a cool treat.

You can also find several ice-cream trucks of Kwality Walls, Arun Ice Cream, Amul Ice Cream, and more along the beachside.

If you want to add a natural twist to your dessert, try brands like Cream City Natural Ice Creams, Gatox Natural Ice Creams, and Scuzo Dessert Cafe, which serve ice creams with 100% fruit.

If you want the flavour and feel of ice cream minus the calories, go Gelato! In Vizag, La Delizia is an ice cream outlet that offers gelatos in a wide range of flavours.

Milkshakes, Thickshakes, and other juices?

Looking to beat the heat without the fuss of a cone, cup, or spoon? Milkshakes and thick shakes are the perfect solutions!

There are many places to get milkshakes in Vizag. Some popular brands include United Farmers Creamery, The Thickshake Factory, Eaters Stop, Lassi Shop, Makers of Milkshakes, The Legendary Milkshakes, and Creme Shakes. These sell various kinds of thick shakes and milkshakes, including popular artificial flavours like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and orange, as well as shakes crafted with fresh fruit pulp such as mango and watermelon!

Locally, you can find a number of sugarcane juice shops, selling the drink – perfect for summer. There are also different offerings of lassis and faloodas which are available online and on Vizag’s many street food markets.

Sweet, like a slice of heaven and everything nice!

According to seasonal fruits, restaurants and cafes in Vizag often prepare special desserts using these ingredients. You can find these seasonal menus at places like Glutton’s Garage and Fresh Choice – Patisserie, which currently have some mango-based delicacies in store. Other than that Pastry, Coffee, and Conversation and Radisa Cafe are some places to head over to for decadent treats fluffy pastries, mouthful chocolate delicacies, and tangy treats.

With these top cool treats in Vizag, you can find an alternative during these hot temperatures! You can pick your favourites from ice creams, ice pops, gelatos, and milkshakes and enjoy. Let us know in the comments below which one of these is your favourite!

