South India has a rich and fascinating history, shaped by many powerful kingdoms and empires over the centuries. From the time of the Iron Age, it has seen the rise and fall of dynasties like the Cholas, Pandyas, Cheras, Chalukyas, Pallavas, Kakatiyas, Hoysalas, Vijayanagara Empire, and many more. Each of these eras left behind something valuable – in the form of culture, architecture, or ideas – that still influences our lives today. The best way to connect with this past is by visiting the places where history has been carefully preserved. These historical sites offer a window into the lives, traditions, and creativity of those who came before us. If you’re ready to explore beyond Visakhapatnam, here are some must-visit historical places in South India.

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Along the sun-drenched Coromandel Coast lies Mahabalipuram, also known as Mamallapuram, a once-thriving seaport of the Pallava dynasty. Flourishing during the 7th to 9th centuries under the reign of Narasimhavarman I, this town remains a testament to early Dravidian rock-cut architecture.

Its granite monuments, carved with exquisite precision, include the Shore Temple facing the sea and the Pancha Rathas – monolithic shrines resembling chariots carved from single stone blocks.

One of its most captivating marvels is the Descent of the Ganges, a vast open-air bas-relief depicting divine and earthly figures witnessing the celestial river’s descent to Earth. These creations immortalize the Pallavas’ patronage of art and devotion.e.

Pattadakal, Karnataka

Inland, in northern Karnataka, the Chalukyan capital of Pattadakal rests beside the serene Malaprabha River. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was where kings were ceremonially crowned.

Between the 7th and 9th centuries, the Chalukyas fused northern Nagara and southern Dravida architectural styles to create temples of breathtaking complexity and harmony.

The Virupaksha Temple, built by Queen Lokamahadevi in honour of her husband Vikramaditya II’s triumph over the Pallavas, dominates the site. Nearby, the Mallikarjuna and Sangameshwara Temples continue the narrative, their walls etched with scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Warangal, Telangana

Warangal, once known as Orugallu, served as the glorious capital of the Kakatiya dynasty from the 12th to 14th centuries. Under rulers like Ganapati Deva and the famed queen Rudrama Devi, Warangal became a hub of culture and military strength.

The Thousand Pillar Temple at Hanamkonda, built in 1163 CE, is an engineering marvel dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu, and Surya, its pillars intricately carved with motifs and deities. The ruins of Warangal Fort, with its iconic Kakatiya Kala Thoranam – the grand gateway that has become the emblem of Telangana – reflect the dynasty’s aesthetic and martial legacy.

Nearby, the Ramappa Temple stands as a unique example of Kakatiya ingenuity; its lightweight floating bricks and detailed bas-reliefs led to its UNESCO recognition. Not far from these ancient temples lies the Khush Mahal, a Persian-style palace built by Shitab Khan, reflecting the influence of Islamic architecture in the later years of Kakatiya decline.

Mysuru, Karnataka

Further south, nestled in Karnataka’s cultural heartland, Mysuru, formerly the capital of the Wadiyar dynasty, invites visitors into a world of royal splendour. The Wadiyars, who ruled from 1399 until the mid-20th century, transformed Mysuru into a centre of governance and art.

The Mysore Palace, rebuilt in the early 1900s in Indo-Saracenic style, dazzles with stained-glass ceilings, intricately carved doors, and grand halls that tell stories of a regal past.

The Lalitha Mahal, initially constructed for the Viceroy of India, now serves as a heritage hotel, while the nearby Chamundi Hill, crowned by the Chamundeshwari Temple, continues to watch over the city as a spiritual guardian. Mysuru’s palaces, gardens, and art galleries remain living symbols of its royal heritage.

Golconda Fort, Telangana

In Telangana’s capital region, the massive Golconda Fort rises as a reminder of the region’s layered history. Initially constructed in the 12th century by the Kakatiyas as a mud fort, it was later fortified and transformed into a formidable citadel by the Bahmani Sultans and, eventually, the Qutub Shahi dynasty, who made it their capital.

Golconda became synonymous with wealth, thanks to the region’s diamond mines, which produced famous gems like the Koh-i-Noor. The fort’s strategic design includes acoustic marvels – such as the clap echo that travels from the entrance to the hilltop – and vast ramparts and bastions that made it nearly impenetrable. Its Fateh Darwaza, through which Aurangzeb’s forces entered during the Mughal conquest, still bears scars of that decisive siege.

Hampi, Karnataka

No exploration of South Indian history is complete without stepping into the ruins of Hampi, once the glorious capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. Sprawled across boulder-strewn terrain beside the Tungabhadra River, Hampi is an awe-inspiring archaeological site. It is one of the most historical places in South India!

Between the 14th and 16th centuries, it was described by Persian and European travellers as a city overflowing with riches and grandeur. Its Vittala Temple, famed for its stone chariot and musical pillars, stands as a marvel of engineering and imagination. The Virupaksha Temple, still active today, testifies to the site’s enduring spiritual significance.

Other notable remnants, such as the Queen’s Bath, Lotus Mahal, Elephant Stables, and watchtowers, offer glimpses into a kingdom that once rivalled Rome in scale and sophistication. Though Hampi was plundered after the Battle of Talikota in 1565, its ruins remain a hauntingly beautiful tribute to the empire’s former glory.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Ooty, Tamil Nadu

High in the verdant Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway offers a different kind of heritage.

Built in 1908 and still operational today, this UNESCO World Heritage railway ascends from Mettupalayam to the hill station of Ooty. Winding through tunnels, over bridges, and along tea-clad slopes, the train climbs from 330 meters to over 2,200 meters, propelled in part by a rare rack-and-pinion system.

Vintage steam engines puff through breathtaking views, offering travellers a nostalgic glimpse into the early 20th century and the British era’s love for cool climes and hill retreats.

Badami Caves, Karnataka

In the sandstone cliffs of Badami, once the capital of the Early Chalukyas, rock-cut temples gaze over the Agastya Lake with silent majesty. Dating to the 6th century, the cave temples of Badami are a study of sacred architecture and spiritual syncretism. The first three caves are dedicated to Hindu gods while the fourth is a Jain shrine.

These caves are adorned with masterfully carved depictions of Nataraja, Varaha, Trivikrama, and Jain Tirthankaras, all testifying to the religious tolerance and artistic ambition of the Chalukyas. Nearby, the Bhutanatha temples and Badami Fort further illustrate the grandeur of this early Deccan kingdom.

Poonjar Palace, Kerala

In Kerala’s tranquil Kottayam district, the Poonjar Palace stands as a relic of regal elegance and Pandyan heritage. Built over 600 years ago by the Poonjar Rajas, who traced their lineage to the Pandyas of Madurai, the palace is a wooden marvel showcasing Kerala’s architectural traditions.

Its teak interiors, antique furniture, palm-leaf manuscripts, and ritual artifacts offer an intimate glimpse into the life of aristocrats in pre-colonial Kerala. Though less known than other royal residences, Poonjar Palace reflects stories of dynasties whose reach extended across the southern peninsula.

Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysals, Karnataka

The Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas were recently inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2023. Some of the most historical places in South India, these include the Chennakeshava Temple at Belur, the Hoysaleswara Temple at Halebidu, and the Kesava Temple at Somanathapura.

Built between the 12th and 13th centuries, these temples showcase the zenith of Hoysala architecture. Unlike the towering gopurams of Tamil Nadu, Hoysala temples sit low and wide, with their star-shaped platforms and soapstone carvings. Every inch of these temples is adorned with celestial dancers, mythological scenes, animals, and geometric designs.

Brihadeeswara and Airavatesvara Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu

The Brihadeeswara and Airavatesvara Chola Temples in Tamil Nadu are part of the UNESCO-recognised Great Living Chola Temples, built between the 11th and 12th centuries by the Chola dynasty. These temples are celebrated for their exceptional architecture, detailed sculptures, and advanced bronze casting techniques.

The Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur, made entirely of granite, is famous for its towering vimana (one of the tallest in South India) and intricate carvings of Hindu deities. The Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram, though smaller, is equally impressive with its musical steps and finely carved stone panels.

From the carved boulders of Mahabalipuram to the star-shaped shrines of the Hoysalas, from Golconda’s echoing walls to the high Nilgiri’s tracks, these historical places in South India are a captivating journey across centuries! The next time you want to explore beyond Visakhapatnam, make sure to include one of these spots in your itinerary!

