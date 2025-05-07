There are different varieties of action films and series all over the world. One of the most popular sub-genres is the action spy media, which features a spy as the main protagonist. This formula has delivered some of the best film and television series of all time, gaining a significant fan base for the genre. If you enjoy such content or want to explore this unique genre, here are some must-watch spy action movies and series!

1. Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)

During the Bangladeshi Independence War of 1971, an undercover Indian agent asks his daughter, Sehmat, to get trained under the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and get married to a Pakistani military officer. This is to get intel from the enemy and alert the home nation. While her mission doesn’t change, situations around her force her to become more cautious, leading to unpleasant discoveries.

This movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, which is based on the true-life story of a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl.

2. The Night Manager (Amazon Prime Video)

Johnathan Pine is a former British officer and the current night manager of a luxurious hotel in Cairo. His seemingly still and peaceful life is interrupted when Angela Burr, a Foreign Office task personnel, recruits Johnathan. His task is to infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper, who is an arms dealer.

The initial infiltration is successful for Johnathan, but will he be able to hold his end of the bargain without compromising his identity?

3. The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

Meet Srikant Tiwari– a husband, father, and government employee. He is a middle-class man, working under the National Investigation Agency. Srikant must defend the country and balance his family with his secretive, low-paying, high-pressure job.

4. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2024) (Amazon Prime Video)

Two undercover agents assume new identities as Mr. John and Mrs. Jane Smith as part of a high-stakes operation. Their cover is secured through an arranged marriage. Promised a life of luxury and newly married, this unconventional couple needs to navigate their personal feelings while working on a high-profile mission.

5. Kingsman: The Secret Service (JioHotstar)

The British elite pool money after losing their heirs in the First World War, forming a secret service organisation called the Kingsman. A promising candidate, Eggsy Udwin, is picked up from the police station and recruited by the agency. After passing several mentally and physically straining exams, Eggsy should now take on the mission to save the world from a global threat.

6. Crackdown (JioHotstar)

This series revolves around the lives of RAW agents, how they use information, intellect, and strength to protect their homeland. Watch this high-energy action series for its action sequences and jaw-dropping plot!

7. The Mission: Impossible Franchise (Amazon Prime Video)

This list would be incomplete without mentioning one of the most successful action spy franchises. This seven-part movie franchise revolves around the main protagonist, Ethan Hunt, his Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team, and the fatally impossible missions he undertakes. Each movie is packed with an engaging storyline, paired with exciting action sequences, which is the key recipe for its continuous success.

With these adrenaline-rushing action spy movies and series, you can enjoy the extensive action sequences and interesting storylines. The unpredictable and highly complicated situations shown in the media are what make it engaging. So, what are you waiting for? Curl up on the couch with your snacks and binge-watch these masterpieces!

