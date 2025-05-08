In a significant move to strengthen civilian preparedness against potential terrorist threats, the district administration of Visakhapatnam carried out a large-scale civil defence mock drill on 7 May 2025. The exercises, conducted under the Centre’s guidelines, aimed to familiarise the public with emergency response procedures during unexpected terror incidents and aerial attacks.

Named ‘Operation Abhyas’, the mock drills in Visakhapatnam took place at two key locations in the One Town area—Ranibomma Centre and Queen Mary Girls’ High School. Various agencies, including the Civil Defence, Fire Services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), and volunteers from departments such as revenue, civil supplies, and health, actively participated.

The operation began with a simulation of a terrorist attack involving smoke bombs in two residential apartment buildings at Ranibomma Centre. Fire department personnel demonstrated swift evacuation procedures and first response actions. The drill then moved to simulate two major emergency scenarios—an air raid and a blackout.

During the air raid simulation, a siren was sounded across a designated area, triggered by an alert from the Indian Navy indicating an aerial incursion. Residents were instructed to take shelter indoors as part of the precautionary protocol.

Following this, a bomb drop scenario was enacted, prompting emergency response teams into action. Ambulances, fire engines, and police vehicles were mobilised, demonstrating how various departments coordinate during a real-time crisis. SDRF personnel were seen rescuing victims from rubble and high-rise buildings, while the NDRF showcased procedures for dealing with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

In simulated conditions, SDRF teams carried injured individuals on stretchers, and armed personnel patrolled a mock train coach, enhancing the realism of the drill. Volunteers and NCC cadets assisted in evacuation and safety procedures, while emergency vehicles rushed across the city, ensuring readiness in chaotic conditions.

As darkness approached, a blackout drill was conducted between 7:00 and 7:15 PM, requiring residents in select areas to switch off all lights and stay indoors. The blackout was carried out in both the Old Town area and Oxygen Towers in Seethammadhara. Conducted in coordination with the building’s Flat Owners Welfare Association, the drill involved shutting off power to the 680-flat complex—580 of which are currently occupied—for a 15-minute duration. The alarm was raised at exactly 6:58 PM, and residents remained in complete darkness until 7:13 PM. The event followed a detailed briefing conducted earlier in the day to prepare the residents.

Additionally, a large-scale mock drill was carried out at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), as part of its ongoing disaster preparedness and response training programme. The exercise aimed to equip cadets with hands-on experience in managing emergency situations and coordinating effective response strategies during crises.

Visakhapatnam District Collector and officials overseeing the mock drill emphasized the importance of such exercises in ensuring public awareness and response efficiency during potential attacks. Speaking about the initiative, officials reiterated that early preparedness and community participation are critical to minimising the impact of such emergencies.

