India is rapidly evolving into one of the next global superpowers. And among the many states driving this momentum, Andhra Pradesh is steadily making its mark. With new developments, growing infrastructure, and rising investor interest, the state is paving its way to become one of India’s best. In this article, we take a closer look at the development of Andhra Pradesh, discussing its various national rankings and development in major cities.

National Rankings Where Andhra Pradesh Leads

Ease of Doing Business:

In the 2024 Udyog Samagam conference, Andhra Pradesh was recognised as a ‘Top Performer’ in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) rankings, securing the second position nationwide. This highlights the state’s investor-friendly environment and streamlined regulatory processes.

Cleanest Cities:

In the 2025 Swachh Survekshan rankings, three AP cities made it to the top 10:

– Vijayawada – 3rd

– Visakhapatnam – 5th

– Tirupati – 9th

Legal Efficiency:

In the 2025 National Judicial Performance Index, Andhra Pradesh secured the 2nd rank for legal efficiency. The state made a significant jump from the 5th rank in 2022. (Source)

State- Wise Projects Announced by Domestic Private Companies :

According to data from CMIE Capex and Bank of Baroda Research, in 2025, Andhra Pradesh emerged as the top destination for domestic private investments in India. The state attracted projects worth ₹3.45 lakh crore, accounting for a 15.3% share of the total investments announced by domestic private companies across the country.

Economic Growth :

For the fiscal year 2024–25, Andhra Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to grow at a robust rate of 8.21%, earning it the 2nd place out of 15 states whose GSDP was compared. (Source)

These achievements highlight the steady pace of Andhra Pradesh’s development and its dedication to creating a favourable business environment, enhancing economic growth and the quality of life for its residents.

The Future of Andhra Pradesh: Government’s Vision and Initiatives

The current Government of Andhra Pradesh has laid out a comprehensive roadmap for transforming the state into a high-growth, future-ready economy under the banner of Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. The aim is to position Andhra Pradesh as a major contributor to India’s development by enhancing infrastructure, economic productivity, and quality of life across urban and rural regions.

Few Key Focus Areas of Swarna Andhra Vision 2047

Economic Expansion: The government has set a bold target to achieve a $2.4 trillion state economy by 2047, with an annual growth rate of 15% and a projected per capita income of $42,000.

Urban Development: Aiming to make the state slum-free by 2047, focusing on developing Amaravati as a benchmark for high-quality living standards. Read this to know more.

Employment & Skilling: Companies like TCS, Adani Group, and Reliance Industries are setting up or expanding operations in Andhra Pradesh, creating more than 4 lakh jobs.

Andhra Pradesh’s urban centres are at the forefront of the state’s ambitious growth trajectory. With strategic investments in infrastructure, technology, and connectivity, cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, and Tirupati are poised to become pivotal engines driving the state’s economic and social transformation.

Let’s talk about a few developments these major cities are going through:

Visakhapatnam:

As Andhra Pradesh’s largest city and executive capital, Visakhapatnam is leading the state’s development initiatives.

Bhogapuram Airport: ₹4,592 crore greenfield project over 2,203 acres; Phase 1 by 2026, to handle 4.5 million passengers/year.

Metro Rail: 76.9 km network in planning, estimated cost ₹14,309 crore.

Fintech Valley: Aiming to attract global tech firms and startups.

Vijayawada:

Vijayawada, the second biggest city of Andhra Pradesh, is strengthening its infrastructure backbone to support legal, transport, and urban growth.

Metro Rail: A 38.4 km system to ease urban traffic.

Airport Expansion: ₹611 crore terminal to be ready by June 2025.

Roads: National highway expansions and ring roads are underway.

Amaravati:

The capital city of Amaravati’s development is back on track with renewed investment in infrastructure and urban design.

Capital Projects: ₹49,000 crore across 74 projects, including the Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat.

Quantum Tech Valley: Proposed national hub for R&D in quantum tech.

Cricket Stadium: Plans for a 1.25 lakh-capacity stadium in the early stages.

World Bank Loan: $800 million supporting core infrastructure and transport.

Tirupati:

Smart City Drive: Focus on traffic, waste, and sustainability upgrades.

TTD Budget: ₹5,258 crore allocated for pilgrim and civic infrastructure in 2025–26.

Education & Health: AIIMS and new universities are going to be an addition to the current IIT established in Tirupati.

With all this remarkable scale of development in Andhra Pradesh, one thing is clear: the state is not merely dreaming of a bright future but is relentlessly working to turn that vision into a reality, possibly making it the next big powerhouse of India.

