The Visakhapatnam city police have arrested a man for impersonating an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Inspector, according to an official statement from the bureau. The accused has been identified as Balaga Sudhakar, a resident of Visakhapatnam.

The incident occurred at the Madhurawada Sub-Registrar Office, where Sudhakar allegedly introduced himself to Joint Sub-Registrar Chakrapani as an ACB Inspector. He falsely claimed that complaints had been filed against the official, accusing him of holding assets beyond his known income. Sudhakar then demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, threatening to file a case if his demand wasn’t met.

However, the Joint Sub-Registrar grew suspicious of Sudhakar’s actions and alerted the PM Palem police. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Sudhakar had no association with the Anti-Corruption Bureau inspector and he was promptly arrested and a case was filed against him for impersonation.

The ACB has urged government officials across Andhra Pradesh to stay alert and cautious about individuals attempting such impersonations. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the district ACB authorities or through the ACB’s official helplines — Toll-Free Number: 1064, Mobile: 94404 40057, or via email at https://acb.ap.gov.in/citi.php.

