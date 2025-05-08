Complaints from the public and raids by Food Safety officials have revealed the sale of substandard packaged drinking water in various parts of Visakhapatnam.

Authorities raided several water packaging units located in Gnanapuram, Janda Chettu, HB Colony (Seethammadhara), Kailasapuram, Sivajipalem, and Thatichetlapalem. During the raids, officials collected samples, which are now being sent to the Food Laboratory in Nacharam, Hyderabad for detailed analysis.

According to officials who conducted the raids in Visakhapatnam, the packaged drinking water samples will be tested against ten key quality parameters, including total dissolved solids (TDS), nitrates, mineral oil, chlorides, sulphates, alkalinity, residual free chlorine, pH, turbidity, and fluoride content.

“We have taken samples from facilities suspected of distributing poor-quality bottled water and sent them to the Hyderabad lab for testing. Depending on the results, we will initiate legal action,” said Food Safety Officer G V Apparao. He also advised the public to remain vigilant when purchasing bottled water and to report any suspicions regarding quality or quantity to the authorities.

Read also: Imposter posing as Anti-Corruption Bureau Inspector arrested

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.