The blockbuster hit movie Jailer has announced its sequel, Jailer Two in an innovative promo video. The film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar, and the music director, Anirudh Ravichander, were featured in the promo as part of the announcement. The trailer, played in several theaters, was met with excitement and enthusiasm by loyal fans.

While fans have had mixed reactions—some thrilled about the sequel and others debating its necessity—the overall response to the hilarious promo has been highly positive, earning great praise and appreciation.

Here are some movies and shows to binge on while waiting for the highly anticipated sequel to Jailer:

1. The Family Man

This famous television series has garnered a global audience with the phenomenal performance of Manoj Banerjee as the main protagonist.

The series revolves around Srikant Tiwari who juggles his responsibilities of being a father, husband, and a world-class detective at the National Investigation Agency. He carefully balances the invisible strings of peace that the world rests upon.

The Family Man showcases the challenges of a spy with a huge liability and depicts how he manages to do his job diligently without compromising his relationship with his family.

This show has two seasons well equipped to keep you occupied!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Vikram

The movie is about Vikram, a character dealing with the grief of losing his son to powerful criminal organizations.

The story starts with multiple undercover agents who work to uncover a series of murders. Vikram is played by Kamal Hassan, with Fahadh Faasil playing Aditya, an undercover agent, and Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist Santhanam.

The action-packed movie explores several aspects of loyalty, betrayal, familial connections, and how far one can go to protect one’s family. This entertaining movie grossed Rs 400 crore worldwide, making it a commercial success and receiving critical acclaim from both the audience and critics alike.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Vincenzo

This Korean drama series centers around Vincenzo the consigliere of the Cassano family, who flees to South Korea after Fabio dies. After reaching Seoul, Vincenzo sets his sights on the basement of a commercial building, Geumga Plaza, which has gold worth ₩150 billion (approximately $110 million).

The story gets complicated when a famous law firm and pharmaceutical company, Babel Group, join hands to take ownership of the commercial building. Vincenzo gathers his cards to take on this final enemy. His accomplices in this mission include the quirky tenants of the plaza, who all benefit from assisting the former consigliere.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Vedalam

Vedalam stars Ajith Kumar as Ganesh, a taxi driver who moves to Kolkata along with his sister, Thamizh. Ganesh is a cheerful person who takes care of his blind sister and enrolls her in an art college. This tranquil life of Ganesh and his sister gets interrupted when he encounters dangerous criminals and helps the police arrest them, catching the attention of a notorious kingpin Rahul, and his criminal syndicate.

Ganesh tries his best to protect his sister from crime and blood while keeping his real identity under wraps. The real twist occurs when Ganesh’s real identity as Vedalam is revealed, bringing back forgotten memories and acts of revenge.

Vedalam has some super hit songs, intense action sequences, and an amazing story—it is sure to keep you entertained throughout.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Citadel

With amnesia taking a center seat, the series is about the collapse of an international spy agency, Citadel, by a rival organization, Manticore.

Two elite spies, Mason Kane, and Nadia Sinh, lose their memories in the aftermath and become estranged. The two spies lead their lives separately, unaware of their identities and lives. A surviving operative, Bernard Orlick, reunites the two, and they need to work together to stop Manticore from establishing itself as a global force.

Mason and Nadia re-discover their secrets, forgotten memories, and the true nature of Citadel and Manticore.

This action-packed series has a prequel named Citadel: Honey Bunny, highlighting Nadia’s childhood and her parents’ role in Citadel.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

These movies and series are full of thrilling plots and action sequences that will keep you entertained until Jailer Two arrives in cinemas!

