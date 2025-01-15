The midweek slump can often feel like an eternity, but there’s nothing like a good binge-watch session to turn things around. This week, OTT platforms are buzzing with fresh releases and much-awaited returns that promise to keep you hooked. Whether you’re a fan of crime thrillers, animated adventures, or heartwarming dramas, these seven new OTT releases this week are just what you need to break free from the weekday monotony.

1. Public Disorder

The adrenaline-pumping world of this crime thriller that unravels the internal conflicts of a riot squad. As they navigate the chaos of their personal and professional lives, tensions rise, secrets unravel, and the line between duty and morality blurs.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Unmasked

This Korean drama transports viewers to the bustling streets of modern-day Seoul, where a team of investigative journalists battles workplace politics and personal rivalries. Their mission to save their documentary show from cancellation promises a rollercoaster of emotions and edge-of-the-seat storytelling.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Chidiya Udd

This gripping tale introduces Seher, a young woman from Rajasthan who gets entangled in the dangerous web of Mumbai’s underworld. A story of resilience and survival, Chidiya Udd is packed with intense drama and nail-biting suspense.

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

4. XO, Kitty (Season 2)

After the smashing success of its first season, XO, Kitty is back with more teenage drama and heartfelt moments. The new semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) brings fresh challenges and delightful surprises for Kitty as she navigates high school life.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Paatal Lok Season 2

Jaideep Ahlawat returns as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the much-anticipated second season of this gritty crime thriller. This time, the stakes are higher as the investigation leads him to Nagaland, where a complex murder case intersects with a dangerous drug syndicate.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Set in the eerie backdrop of 1950s Appalachia, the latest installment in the Hellboy franchise takes viewers on a haunting journey. Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent uncover a sinister plot involving witches and a devilish local legend.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

7. Harley Quinn

In this animated series, Harley Quinn steps out of the Joker’s shadow and into the chaos of Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Filled with humor, action, and a dash of madness, Harley’s journey to carve her own identity is as entertaining as it is empowering.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

With such an exciting lineup, there’s no reason to let midweek fatigue get the better of you. These new OTT releases this week cater to every mood and preference. So, grab your snacks, settle into your cozy corner, and let the binge-watch marathon begin!

