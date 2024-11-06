The world of animation is always evolving, and the movies are becoming better and better every day. In this ever-expanding world, some classics have been quietly pushed into the background or overshadowed by new releases and trends. Even though we forgot these animated movies were once staples in our childhood memories, they are still available on OTT platforms – proving that the magic these movies hold never truly fades away!

1. Peter Pan

Wendy, a girl who thinks her brothers need to stop believing in fairytales, is amazed when a magical boy named Peter Pan flies into their home.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

2. Rise of Gaurdians

Jack Frost feels abandoned as none of the children remember him. However, when an evil spirit tries to take over the dreams of many kids, Jack joins hands with the guardians to protect them.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

3. Alice in Wonderland

Alice follows a large white rabbit dressed in a jacket and, without her realising, ends up in a wonderland, which leads to her discovering many new friends and adventures.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

4. The Smurfs

When an evil wizard chases the tiny blue Smurfs, they come out of their village and reach New York City.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

5. Bolt

Bolt, an American white shepherd, who believes he has superpowers due to working in a TV show, gets separated from his studio by accident and an adventure unfolds.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Chicken Little

In the town of Oakeys Oaks, “Chicken Little” warns everyone to run for their lives as he believes that the sky is falling. However, he becomes a laughingstock in town as no one believes him. Little did they know that the sky was actually falling.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Happy feet

Where penguins find their matches by singing a heart song for their love interest, Mumble, a male penguin, loses his ability to sing in an accident. Even though his talent lies in tap dance, he often gets bullied for this reason.

OTT platform: Apple TV

8. Brave

Determined to make her own path, Medieval Scotland Princess Merida of the Celt Clan defies a custom that brings chaos to her kingdom.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

9. Ant Bully

A boy who hates ants gets shrank due to a potion. Now, he who hated ants, has to become one.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

10. Ratatouille

A chief who doesn’t know how to cook, suddenly becomes a great chef, thanks to his little friend who pulls his strings or to be more specific- his hair. This is one of the most beautiful animated movies available on the OTT platform.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

11. Shrek

An ogre named Shrek sets out to reclaim his swamp, which has been taken over by fairytale creatures. He teams up with a talkative donkey and is sent by Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona.

OTT platform: ZEE5

12. Finding Nemo

An adventurous young fish gets taken away from his home, and his father, with a new friend Dory, embarks on a journey to find his beloved son.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

13. Monsters, INC.

In a city of monsters with no humans, a giant like Moster James P Sulivan and her best friend Mike Wozowski develops an adorable bond with a human 3-year-old baby named boo.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

These animated movies on OTT offer a nostalgic escape making it clear that their charm and creativity have not diminished with time. How many do you remember watching?

