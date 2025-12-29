This week OTT releases: New movies and series across platforms

From binge-worthy series to highly anticipated movie premieres, OTT platforms are bringing a fresh wave of entertainment this week. Whether you’re in the mood for intense thrillers, light-hearted dramas, or action-packed watch, there’s something new for every kind of audience. Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more are rolling out exciting releases.

Here’s a quick look at what’s new on OTT this week and what deserves a spot on your watchlist!

1. Eko

This Malayalam crime thriller revolves around a mysterious dog breeder, Kurichan, who disappears. He leaves behind a trail of mysterious dark secrets for his elderly Malaysian wife and her young caretaker to solve. His investigation into his disappearance uncovers the web of dark secrets spanning from World War 2 to the present day.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 31 December

2. Ithiri Neram

Two former college lovers reconnect after eight years of parting ways. A call from Anjana makes Anish abandon his drinking plans. What follows is a night full of confessions, communicating about long-standing unresolved complications and drunk reminiscence of nostalgia and memories they once shared.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Streaming from: 31 December

3. Stranger Things Finale

This last episode of the highly anticipated series, Stranger Things, revolves around Eleven and her friends, who are almost at the verge of their victory in defeating Vecna in the Upside Down. With Will’s new powers and unexpected discoveries, this series finale is sure to be entertaining!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 31 December

4. The Good Doctor

Dr Shaun Murphy is a brilliant surgeon who has autism and extraordinary skills, joins St.Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose. Although he is amazing at his job and has flawless skills, he has trouble getting along with his peers and colleagues because of his autism.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 1 January

5. Love Beyond Wicket

Coach Rangan, who is guiding and coaching a struggling team, moves ahead with an optimistic outlook and believes in second chances. The web-series revolves around sports, sportsmanship, showcasing coach Rangans’ journey and his bond with his players. The web series employs raw and emotional narration through relatable characters.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 1 January

6. Run Away

Based on a novel, the story revolves around Simon, a happy father who is living a perfect life with his wife, Ingrid. But his world shatters after his eldest daughter runs away after being influenced by her shady and substance-addicted boyfriend, Aaron. After taking desperate measures to find her, Simon finally finds his daughter in a park and attempts to rescue her, but gets framed for a crime he never committed.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 1 January

7. Love 9 To 5

Graciela and Matteo meet in the office and have a flirtatious bond, which results in a one-night stand. Graciela is unaware that Matteo is the son of the company’s owner and her rival, who is competing for the position of CEO, the same as her.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 1 January

8. My Korean Boyfriend

This Korean docu-series is every Koreaboos’ dream come true! The show follows five Brazilian women who find themselves with Korean boyfriends and travel to Seoul to get a reality check of their compatibility and chemistry.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 1 January

9. Haq

A story based on the real story of the Shah Bano case in 1985, this story tells the ordeal of many Muslim women, who were once victims of the unfair triple talaq tradition. Shazia Bano, played by Yami Gautam Dhar, fights back against her husband Abbas, who wants to leave her for his second wife, and unfairly tries to end his marriage with her through triple talaq. Set in 1980s India, this story takes a twist as her lawyer husband tries to twist the narrative.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 2 January

10. Follow My Voice

Klara is bound to stay at home due to a health condition, resulting in her staying home for 76 days. During this time, she intently listens to the radio, and a radio show in particular, Follow My Voice, hosted by Kang. This leads her to wonder if one could fall in love with someone she had never met in person, and only through their voice.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Streaming from: 2 January

With such a diverse lineup of releases, this week’s OTT slate promises endless entertainment. From gripping stories to star-studded projects, there’s plenty to stream at your own pace. So grab your popcorn, pick your favourite platform, and settle in for a binge-worthy week ahead.

