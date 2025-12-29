Vizag: Drunk Naval Officer assaults cop, arrested & produced in court

In the early hours of Sunday, December 28, a Naval officer holding the rank of Lieutenant Commander was arrested by Malkapuram Police in Vizag after being charged for abusing and assaulting a police sub-inspector.

The Naval Officer, who was under the influence of liquor, was speeding his car beyond permitted limits on the stretch of road blocked by Malkapuram Police, as it was undergoing IOCL pipeline works. Despite being informed in advance about the road closure due to ongoing works, the Naval officer attempted to drive his speeding car through the blocked area instead of taking an alternate route.

The police made attempts to intercept the officer’s car, but their efforts were in vain until he had to stop at a point due to the repair. When the police reached the spot and questioned him for the rash driving and breaking traffic norms, the officer abused and assaulted a sub-inspector of police.

The Malkapuram Police registered a case against the Naval officer based on the constable’s complaint, under relevant sections for using criminal force against a public servant, rash driving, negligence of road safety, and obstructing a public servant in duty. The Naval Officer was presented before the Court and has been released on self-bond.

