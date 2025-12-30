Visakhapatnam Port Authority Appoints First Woman VC

For the first time in the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), a woman IAS officer took over as the vice-chairperson on 29 December. The woman IAS officer, Roshni Aparanji Korati of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, had studied in Visakhapatnam, and her father had worked as the headmaster of the port high school.

Born in 1984, Roshni did an MA in journalism and mass communication from Andhra University. A gold medalist in the post-graduation, Roshni. Having served in various capacities, she has vast experience in administration.

Previous to her posting as the Vice-Chairperson of VPA, she was the joint development commissioner of the VSEZ on deputation.

