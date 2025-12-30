Vaikuntha Ekadasi Crowds Throng Simhachalam Temple

Devotees in large numbers from different parts in and around Visakhapatnam started thronging the hilltop temple of Simhachalam to have the ‘Vaikuntha dwara darshanam’ on the auspicious ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi’ on 30 December. Devotees were seen in long queues from the early hours themselves, even as the ‘Vaikuntha dwaram’ was opened at 5.30 a.m. to facilitate people having the special darshan.

The temple authorities made all arrangements to ensure no inconvenience to devotees. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic came to a long halt at several places en route to the hill temple.

In other parts of Visakhapatnam, long queues were seen at Venkateswara Swamy temples with devotees waiting for their turn for ‘Uttara dwara’ (north gate) darshan.

