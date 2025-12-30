East Coast Railway GM Reviews Projects in Visakhapatnam

Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of East Coast Railway, inspected various railway units in Visakhapatnam to review the ongoing development initiatives, maintenance systems, safety measures, productivity levels, and future infrastructure plans on 29 December. Accompanied by Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager, and other officials, the General Manager reviewed the progress of key projects, examined operational challenges, and explored opportunities to further enhance passenger amenities.

At Mudasarlova, Parmeshwar Funkwal inspected the new Zonal Office building of South Coast Railway, which is under construction, and had detailed discussions with Ankush Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer, with regard to the progress of the project. Later, the General Manager inspected the Diesel Loco Shed, where he interacted with Siemens Locos’ technical teams and reviewed ongoing project works, future expansion plans, and maintenance activities. Siemens officials also made a brief presentation highlighting the scope of ongoing initiatives at the shed.

In the afternoon, Parmeshwar Funkwal visited the Wagon Workshop at Vadlapudi, where he reviewed maintenance operations, infrastructure facilities, and development works. The General Manager also inspected the circulating area at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, where several new passenger-centric facilities are under construction. He reviewed proposals for additional initiatives and later chaired a meeting with divisional officials to assess the progress of developmental projects in the division, including works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

