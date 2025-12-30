Light Dark
    Visakhapatnam:

    Visakhapatnam: GVMC reorganised zones go live from January 1

    The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation or GVMC, which is currently operating across eight zones, has been reorganised into 10 zones. According to a press note issued by the GVMC, the reorganised 10 zones will commence operations on January 1, 2026.

    Following is the list of reorganised zones and the wards under their purview:

    Bheemunipatnam Wards: 1, 2, 3 and 4

    Madhurawada Wards: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 98

    East Wards: 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 28

    North Wards: 14, 24, 25, 26, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 53, 54 and 55

    South Wards: 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39 and 41

    West Wards: 40, 52, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 89, 90, 91 and 92

    Pendurthi Wards: 88, 93, 94, 95, 96, and 97

    Gajuwaka Wards: 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 86 and 87

    Aganampudi Wards: 77, 78, 79 and 85

    Anakapalle Wards: 80, 81, 82, 83 and 84

    The Commissioner also instructed Zonal Commissioners and officials to ensure that details of wards and secretariats falling under each zonal office are clearly communicated to the public. Ward Secretaries were directed to create awareness among citizens, secretariat-wise, regarding the newly formed zones.

    He appealed to the public to take note of the revised zonal structure in Visakhapatnam and stated that henceforth, all GVMC welfare schemes, civic amenities, and services can be accessed through the respective zonal offices.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

