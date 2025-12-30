Visakhapatnam Araku Special Train Announced for Sankranti

The East Coast Railway has announced a special train service between Vizag and Araku to serve the surge in passengers during the Sankranti festive season.

Train No. 08525, the Visakhapatnam-Araku Special, will depart from Vizag at 8:30 AM. The stops in this train include Simhachalam, Kottavalsa, S Kota, and Borra Caves.

The train will reach Araku at 11:45 AM. The return train, number 08526, will depart from Araku at 2:00 PM and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 6:00 PM, stopping at intermediate stations.

East Coast Railway Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K Pavan Kumar advised passengers to utilise the special train services for hassle-free travel during the festive season.

In other news, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which is currently operating across eight zones, has been reorganised into 10 zones. The reorganised zones will start operations from January 1, 2026. Read more about it here!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.