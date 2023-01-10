Taking the Sankranti festive rush into consideration, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced a special train between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. Given below are the details of the train as mentioned by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, AK Tripathi.

Train number 08505, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Sankranti special train, will leave Visakhapatnam at 7:50 pm and reach Secunderabad the next morning at 7:10 am. The services of this train are being made available from Visakhapatnam on 11, 13, and 16 January 2023.

In the return direction, train number 08506, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Sankranti special train, will leave Secunderabad at 7:40 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam the next morning at 8:20 am. The services of this train are being made available on 12, 14 and 17 January 2023.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet and Jagaon.

The train will comprise four 2nd AC coaches, 12 3rd coaches, one second-class-cum-luggage coach, a motor car and one coach for divyangjan. In its recent announcement, APSRTC announced that 950 special buses will run across the state at normal fares from today.

