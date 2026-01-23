Visakhapatnam railway humanoid robot boosts passenger services

Said to be the first of its kind in the Indian Railways, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has introduced a humanoid robot at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Named as ‘ASC ARJUN’, the robot has been deployed by the RPF as a part of its modernisation initiative to enhance the passenger safety and service delivery.

The robot has been designed to supplement various railway operations, particularly in the areas of security, passenger assistance, and crowd management. It has been designed and developed in Visakhapatnam.

The robot was unveiled by RPF Inspector General Alok Bohra and Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra in the presence of RPF Senior Divisional Security Commandant A.K. Dubey on 22 January.

Later, addressing the media, Lalit Bohra said the humanoid robot was equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT connectivity and real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling it to act as a smart assistant for RPF personnel and passengers of Visakhapatnam alike.

According to him, its functions include identification of intruders, crowd management, public announcement, platform patrol, passenger assistance, and fire detection.

Also read: GVMC Operation Lungs 3.0: Crackdown on Cellar Parking Misuse

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.