Andhra University NSS Volunteers Selected for Republic Day Fete

Two National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Andhra University have been selected as special guests for the Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi. The chosen volunteers, K Vijaya Anjani Varsha, a BBA student from the AU School of International Business, and K Yeshua Avraham, an MBA student from AQJ College for PG Studies, will take part in Republic Day celebrations along with their family members.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar congratulated the two students on being selected as special guests for the prestigious event.

“It is a matter of pride that two students from Andhra University have been selected among the four volunteers selected from Andhra Pradesh,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

University Director P King, Registrar K Rambabu, NSS Coordinator D Simhachalam, AQJ College Principal P Sudha Rani, and others were present.

