When Vizag Streets Turn Festive: A Night at January Santha!

January stands out among all months as particularly special. From ringing in the New Year and enjoying Sankranti festivities to celebrating the national holiday of Republic Day, families come together all through January to share joy and quality time. One such experience is the weekly village market, or santha, that springs up in the city during holidays and festivals. On January 21, a santha, or nighttime market, was set up on the streets of Marripalem, Vizag.

Santhas are vibrant makeshift marketplaces offering a variety of items, ranging from kitchenware and occasional sweets to finger foods, street eats, toys, home décor pieces, and more. A whole road is left for the merchants to set up their temporary shops. Visitors stroll through the elaborate santha with their loved ones as a pastime before ending the day.

Picture joyful families strolling hand-in-hand through bustling santhas, kids tugging parents toward dazzling toy stalls, friends crowding around tasty food carts, and girls eyeing sparkling jewellery finds. The more you soak it in, the more vibrant colours and cheerful moments burst to life! Here’s a glimpse into the festivities from the santha in Vizag yesterday:

Hindu temples occasionally host lively santhas with traditional pujas and captivating performances that draw crowds of devotees, sparking a vibrant and immersive vibe. After long office hours glued to screens, these events provide a refreshing pause, perfect moments to recharge, soak in the energy, and reconnect amid the hustle. Little traditions like these help to unwind and rediscover simple delights!

