Lokesh hints at ban on social media use by children

State Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh, who is in Davos to attract investments, has hinted at a ban on social media use by children below 16 years.

A ban on social media use by children was introduced in Australia recently.

Speaking at a programme of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the IT Minister said children below a certain age do not fully understand the content on social media, and a legal framework is the need of the hour.

“The government is seriously thinking of it, keeping in view the mental health of children and online protection,” he added.

