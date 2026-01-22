Lokesh hints at ban on social media use by children

Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City UpdatesJust now

    State Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh, who is in Davos to attract investments, has hinted at a ban on social media use by children below 16 years.

    A ban on social media use by children was introduced in Australia recently.

    Speaking at a programme of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the IT Minister said children below a certain age do not fully understand the content on social media, and a legal framework is the need of the hour.

    “The government is seriously thinking of it, keeping in view the mental health of children and online protection,” he added.

