Additional coaches for Sankranti trains on Vizag-Kirandul

To clear the extra rush during the Sankranti festive season, East Coast Railway has decided to augment some trains with additional coaches.

The train No. 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger will be augmented with an additional Vistadome chair car coach on 7th, 9th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, and 29th January.

In the return direction, the train No. 58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger will be augmented with an additional Vistadome chair car coach on the 8th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 28th, and 30th of January.

The train No. 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Intercity Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach on 3rd and 4th January.

The train No. 02863 Santragachi–Yelahanka Special Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach on 8th January.

Passengers have been requested to make use of the services, according to a press note.

Also read: Medals presented to the winners of the pencak silat championship

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.