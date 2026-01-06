Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam7 hours ago

    Sankranti festive shopping offers boost Vizag retail rush

    It’s chock-a-block on the roads in front of shops, particularly textile showrooms, in areas like Jagadamba junction, Dabagardens, and Gopalapatnam, as shoppers are on a buying spree ahead of Sankranti, a major harvest festival.

    To ensure a maximum footfall, shops in the city have come out with huge discounts and tempting offers. While some traders woo customers with discounts ranging from 20 to 60 percent, others announce offers like ‘buy one and get one free’. They are also seen giving gifts to those who shop in big amounts.

    In addition, exhibitions are being organised in the city to cash in on the festive season. One of the organisers of such expos, who sells international branded garments, offers an 80 to 90 percent discount.

    To make their cash registers ring loud during this festive season, gold jewelry showrooms in the city have also announced discounts to customers.

    The offers include a reduction in making charges, a ‘bonus’ on old gold exchange, and a ‘loyalty’ benefit.

    With crowds coming out for shopping in large numbers and showrooms being decorated colourfully, an air of festivity pervades the City of Destiny.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

