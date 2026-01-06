News: Infosys likely to set up permanent campus at Yendada hill, Vizag

Infosys is reportedly planning to set up a permanent campus on Yendada Hill, along National Highway 16, near the international cricket stadium in Madhurawada, Vizag, according to news reports.

All final discussions are underway between the company and the government regarding the incentives the government needs to extend. Officials are examining the proposal submitted by the company regarding infrastructure support. According to sources, the government is considering allocating land to the company at the rate of Rs 0.99 per acre. This is similar to the land rate recently given to IT giants TCS and Cognizant.

The price and further discussions on land prices and other formalities are still to be finalised by the company with the government.

Currently, Infosys operates from a rented facility in the Rushikonda IT zone in Visakhapatnam. With the company planning a permanent campus in Vizag, the city’s IT sector will witness a significant boost and generate new opportunities. The project in Yendada will also include a residential area close to the beach.

Infosys and its subsidiaries operate campuses in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

In South India, Infosys has major campuses in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysuru in Karnataka, as well as in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram. With the new campus in Visakhapatnam, the company now has a presence across all South Indian states.

Cognizant and Infosys in Vizag are the only companies operating from temporary buildings. The temporary campus of TCS in Millennium Towers is nearly complete and will soon begin operations with a capacity of over 1,200 employees. The foundation for the permanent campus buildings is also laid for Cognizant, and the temporary campus has been inaugurated.

Also read: Tempting offers draw Sankranti shoppers

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.