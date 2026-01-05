New Anime Releases Jan 2026: Full Netflix & Crunchyroll Lineup!

Anime had a remarkable run in 2025, with major movie releases such as Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle Arc and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, alongside iconic series like the My Hero Academia finale, new seasons of The Apothecary Diaries, Spy x Family, Solo Levelling, and exciting new titles like Lazarus, Moonrise, and more. Here is an updated list of new and upcoming anime releases slated for January this year, 2026!

Upcoming new anime releases scheduled for January 2026!

1. One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc

This arc deals with Luffy and his small team, who are on a mission to rescue Sanji from an arranged marriage to finalise a political alliance between his family, the Vinsmokes, and Big Mom’s family.

Streaming on: Netflix

Streaming now

2. 100 meters

Togashi is a talented runner who is motivated by a transfer student Komiya to improve and become faster and harder to beat. Many years pass and the duo met again as rivals on the racetrack.

Streaming on: Netflix

Streaming now

3. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on it. While he feels unsatisfied in his life to limit himself from becoming a hero, fate has different plans. Koichi and Pop☆Star are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes.

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: Jan 5

4. Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part One

This is one of the most anticipated upcoming and new anime releases of this year!

After sealing Gojo Satoru in the Prison Realm, Norioshi Kamo has transformed Japan into a warzone with an ongoing competition, Culling Game. The Jujutsu Tech High School students enter the Culling Games in order to win the upper hand and put an end to Kenjaku’s grand scheme.

This will feature new and important characters, and fans are eagerly waiting for!

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: Jan 8

5. Fire Force Season 3 Cour 2

Shinra fights fire with fire while uncovering secrets that could threaten the structure of the entire Fire Force team.

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: Jan 9

6. You and I Are Polar Opposites

High schooler Suzuki harbours a quiet crush on her classmate Yusuke Tani, whose calm and aloof nature contrasts sharply with her friendly, outgoing personality. As self-doubt takes hold, she must decide whether to confess her feelings or accept that some differences are too wide to bridge.

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: Jan 11

7. In The Clear Moonlit Dusk

Yoi Takiguchi is a beautiful girl, but she is mistaken for a boy due to her long legs and deep voice. She finds herself flustered when she meets Ichimura-senpai who notices her for who she is.

This is one of the most anticipated upcoming new shoju anime releases of the year with its widely successful manga run!

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: Jan 11

8. Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2

Gabimaru and his group arrive at Tensen Castle, searching for clues about the elixir of immortality, where they encounter new monsters. The Shogunate sends more expeditions to the island. Can Gabimaru get find the elixir and escape from what could become a final battleground between men and immortals.

Streaming on: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Streaming from: Jan 12

9. OSHI NO KO Season 3

It has been six months since ”POP IN 2″ was released. B-Komachi is set to get their major break, thanks to MEM-Cho’s hard work, Aqua is an all-round entertainer, and Akane’s acting career has taken off. But Kana has lost her cheerfulness. Ruby, on the other hand, keeps rising in the entertainment world to know the truth behind Ai and Goro’s deaths.

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: Jan 14

10. Love Through A Prism

This anime is the brainchild of Yoko Kamio, who penned the world famous classic, Boys Over Flowers. Set in a London art academy, Lili Ichijoin is enchanted by a painting and is chasing her dreams and experiences the ups and downs of youth.

Streaming on: Netflix

Streaming from: Jan 15

11. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Immortality can be a burdensome gift, one that forces its bearer to outlive the memories of every loved one. Decades after defeating the Demon King and restoring peace to the realm, Frieren now faces a different challenge: discovering what life truly means to those who live and fade beside her.

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: Jan 16

12. Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Iroha’s orderly existence is abruptly wrenched from its familiar trajectory when Kaguya, a whimsical renegade from the Moon, enters her life. With effortless charm and boundless spontaneity, Kaguya persuades her to step beyond reality and join her in performing within a shared virtual realm, where imagination eclipses gravity and nothing unfolds as expected.

Streaming on: Netflix

Streaming from: Jan 22

January 2026 promises to be a visual feast for anime enthusiasts, delivering a packed slate of exciting releases. From action-packed sagas to tender, soul-stirring stories, this month offers something for every kind of viewer. Tell us which these upcoming and new anime releases for January this year has earned a spot on your watchlist and why it stands out.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.