    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesTravelVisakhapatnam5 hours ago

    Indian Railways Pushes Cashless Travel with 3% Ticket Discount

    Indian Railways offers a 3 per cent discount on unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app using digital payment modes.

    This upfront discount runs from January 14 to July 14, 2026, except through R-wallet. In case of booking of an unreserved ticket through R-wallet on RailOne app, the existing system of providing 3 per cent bonus as cashback will continue.

    RailOne app unifies reserved and unreserved services for greater convenience. This initiative drives cashless transactions and nationwide service integration.

    The Waltair Division urges passengers to download RailOne now for uninterrupted travel and to claim the discount, according to a press note issued by K Pavan Kumar.
    senior divisional commercial manager.

    Signing-up 3 seconds...