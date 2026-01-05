pencak silat championship winners honoured at Andhra University

Certificates and medals were presented at Andhra University to the students who participated and showcased exceptional talent in the 2nd Inter-School Pencak Silat Championship – 2025. The championship was held in Srikakulam on December 28.

Andhra University Rector P King attended the event as the chief guest and presented certificates to the players who won gold, silver, and bronze medals in the State-level competitions. Speaking on the occasion, the rector congratulated the winners and wished them further success at the national and international levels in the future.

About 25 students participated in various weight categories in the State-level competitions and won gold, silver, and bronze medals. All these medal winners participated in the certificate presentation ceremony. The programme was presided over by coach Venkat.

State Pencak Silat president Lakshman Dev Karrasaamu, who participated as a guest of honour, advised the students to actively participate in physical exercise and sports.

Visakhapatnam District Pencak Silat president Adari Kishore Kumar stated that, along with the sport of pencak silat, values such as Bodhidharma’s principles, discipline, self-confidence, and self-defence are instilled in the students.

The gold medal winners are Yashvi Mali, D Shravani, Krithik Sritej, P Krithivas, M Yuvaraj, K Kundana, N Eesha, Mohitha Sri, Raghava, and Shashi.

The silver medal winners are Mali Nandini, Akshay, K Danvitha, and Jagadish.

The bronze medal winner is P Abhilasha.

