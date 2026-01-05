Nikita Godishala murder case: Prime suspect nabbed in Tamil Nadu

On January 3, a 27-year-old Telugu woman, Nikita Singh Godishala, was found dead under suspicious conditions in her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma’s apartment in the United States of America. According to sources, she was last seen on New Year’s Eve with Arjun. Arjun had filed a missing persons report for Nikita and fled to India. He has been caught in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Embassy in the United States has issued a statement stating that Nikita’s family is in touch with them and that the case is being actively pursued. Nikita’s cousin, Saraswati Godishala, presented the case to the authorities of the Indian Embassy in the US. She stated that Arjun has asked Nikita for money. Saraswati declined Arjun’s final request for $1,000, having already lent him about $4,500. She alleged that Arjun carried out an illegal money transaction after Nikita’s murder.

The Maryland Police searched Arjun’s apartment after he fled and found Nikita’s body, which had several stab wounds, clearly depicting a violent attack. The police declared it a homicide, with Arjun as the prime suspect. She is believed to have been killed on the night of December 31, after 7 pm.

Nikita, who hailed from Hyderabad, was a data and strategy analyst who had been working in Vheda Health since February 2025. She was recently awarded the “All-In Award” from the company. She had interned in KIMS Hospital (Krishna Institute of Medical Science) as a pharmacist and studied pharmacy at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

She pursued her Master’s Degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She was living in Ellicott City, Howard County, in Columbia.

Arjun Sharma was arrested in Tamil Nadu following careful, timely, and coordinated efforts between US and Indian authorities. The motive behind the crime remains unknown.