CPI(M) Holds Solidarity Protest in Vizag Supporting Venezuela

On January 2026, Sunday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), carried out protests in Vizag, condemning Trump’s “act of kidnapping” Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their residence at night. The CPI(M) described the US act as an inhuman and imperialistic attack, stating that the US was behaving like a global aggressor to control Venezuela’s vast natural resources, including gas, oil, and gold reserves. Venezuela holds 17% of the world’s oil reserves.

Dismissing the US allegations against Maduro of drug and weapon offences in the US, Trump said he will “run” Venezuela until it’s in the right hands. Venezuela’s Vice-President, Delcy Rodríguez, stated that the country is prepared to defend itself.

To which, Trump reiterated saying that the US would carry out a second attack if needed, and also issued threats to Delcy Rodriguez, threatening a fate worse than Maduro, who is currently in New York City Jail, he said in an interview with The Atlantic. The CPI(M) has also condemned the Indian Government for not commenting on the matter. The government of China and several other nations have openly shown support for Venezuela. So far, the Indian government has yet to release an official statement regarding the issue.

