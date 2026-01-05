VMRDA support for artists at International Dance Congress

Light Dark
    Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman Pranav Gopal has said that Visakhapatnam has been patronising arts for a long time, and many artists from the city brought fame to the region.

    Pranav Gopal, who participated in the International Traditional Dance Congress — 2026 being organised by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on 4 January, said the government gives priority to artists, and VMRDA would provide all support to such programmes.

    “An open auditorium has been made available at Central Park for artists to use for their performances,” he said, urging them to make better use of it.

    Later, performances by about 800 dancers captivated the audience. The programme was attended by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy president Vikram Kumar Goud, ITDC Chairman K.V. Satyanarayana, TDP leader Dadi Ratnakar, corporator Ushasri, and others.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

