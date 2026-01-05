Bhogapuram Airport Test Flight Lands Successfully

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has hailed the successful landing of the first test flight at the Bhogapuram International Airport. “The greenfield airport will launch commercial operations by completing the pending works by June this year,” said the Chief Minister in a post on ‘X’.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the speedy completion of the airport, the Chief Minister said the project would improve connectivity. With several global companies in different fields like civil aviation, ports, highways, and IT showing interest in investing in North Andhra, the region would get a facelift, he said. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Alliance government was committed to developing all the regions equally.

Earlier, Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, who arrived in the Bhogapuram airport by the test flight from New Delhi, said, “Today marks a historic milestone in the journey of Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam is set to become the economic capital of the East. The Bhogapuram Airport will serve as a powerful engine of growth—creating employment opportunities, catalysing regional industries, and significantly enhancing connectivity for people and businesses alike. The airport will strengthen trade, boost exports, and unlock the immense tourism potential of Andhra Pradesh.”

He further said the project would accelerate economic development, attract investment, and place the region firmly on the global aviation and commerce map. He commends all stakeholders for their commitment and timely execution of this nationally important project, which aligns with the Government of India’s vision of building modern, inclusive, and growth-oriented aviation infrastructure that benefits every citizen.

Also read: Disruption in water supply in some parts of Vizag on 5 January

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.