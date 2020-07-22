If you are a 90s kid, you’d remember the excitement in dashing home after school to watch your favourite TV show. Those were the days when anime series – Pokémon, Beyblade, and Dragon Ball Z gained immense popularity among the kids. Collecting a pack of Pokémon cards or owning a Beyblade (spinning top), were among the top priorities back then!! Over the years, Japanese animation studios have debunked the notion that cartoons are just for kids. If you have been wanting to give the genre a go, but don’t know where to start, here are 5 engaging anime series on Netflix you must watch right away.

5 engaging anime series on Netflix that you must watch right away:

#1 Death Note

First up on the list is one of the most popular anime series, Death Note. The story is centred around Light, a high school student, who chances upon a mystical notebook which grants him the power to kill. Masquerading himself as Kira, he begins to cleanse the world of criminals and wrongdoers, but loses his way and gets obsessed with becoming the new god of a pure world. The plot takes an interesting turn as L, an equally sharp detective enters the scene and vows to bring an end to Kira’s massacres. With the series gaining worldwide acclaim, Netflix made a live-action movie three years ago.

#2 One Punch Man

Based on the manga written by artist One, One Punch Manch is the anime adaption of the superhero franchise. Breaking the stereotypical portrayal of the protagonist, One Punch Man narrates the story of the caped baldy and wacky hero, Saitama who can defeat his enemies with a single blow. However, his overwhelming strength becomes his worst enemy, leaving no room for progress. With two seasons streaming online, the anime serves tonnes of action sequences with equal doses of humour.

#3 Hunter X Hunter

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since March 1998. It’s onscreen anime adaption originally aired between 1999 and 2001. Hunter X Hunter tells the tale of Gon Freecss who dreams of becoming a legendary Hunter (a term used to refer the elites who can expertly track secret locations, people, and ancient beasts). The 62-episodic series encapsulates Gon’s journey towards becoming a hunter himself. With measured pacing of the series and interesting plot twists, Hunter X Hunter manages to evoke curiosity among the audience.

#4 Tokyo Ghoul

Set in an alternate reality, Tokyo Ghoul is staged in a dystopian world where ghouls, creatures that look like normal people live amongst the human population in secrecy. These creatures can only survive by eating human flesh, but hide their true nature in order to evade pursuit from the authorities. Blending action and adventure together, this supernatural thriller will surely keep you hooked until the end.

#5 Bleach

The story follows the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki after he obtains the powers from a soul reaper, Shinigami. His newfound powers force him to take on the duties of defending humans from evil spirits and guiding departed souls to the afterlife. Spanning over fifteen seasons, most of its characters were given a complete arc, making the series all the more engaging.