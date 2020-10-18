Netflix is home to tonnes of amazing content. The selection of anime that Netflix India offers is less but clever. It is home to one of the most-watched and top anime series of all time. And for many, critically acclaimed series like Death Note and nerve-cracking series like Demon Slayer are nothing short of heaven. Be that as it may, there are several anime out there in the deep dark web, that are not on Netflix. Presenting to you the most engaging must watch anime series that are NOT on Netflix.

Top 5 must watch anime series that are NOT on Netflix:

#1 One Piece

Even if one is not an anime person, chances are, they might have heard about One Piece at least once in their life. The series, which began in 1997, is based on a Japanese manga series written by Eiichiro Oda. The series follows the adventures of Monkey D.Luffy, who is just 17 years old, but overcomes numerous amazing adventures, unveils dark mysteries and battles various enemies on his way to the coveted prize and title. Fans say One Piece will teach you how to live life to your fullest.

#2 Anohana: The flower we saw that day.

Anohana is perhaps the most heart-warming anime ever. Even though there are only 11 episodes in the series, Anohana is like a warm blanket and a cup of hot chocolate on a chilly winter evening. The story revolves around Menma’s friends who reunite after five wholesome years of her death. They stick around- just like how this anime will stay with you for life.

#3 Noragami

I’m sure at some point, you came across this sparkly blue-eyed anime character who looks like a modern God. Well guess what, that’s Yato and yes, he is a God. Sorry, a ‘minor God’. The series is action-packed and addictive. The story revolves around Yato who accidentally runs into Hiyoki Iki and BAM!

#4 Dragon Ball Z

It is honestly difficult to comprehend why this series is not on Netflix. Dragon Ball series is one of the most popular series on our planet. A prequel to the original Dragon Ball series, this anime is an action-packed and revolves around Goku. Its 261 episodes long. And if you are an original DB-series fan, this would be higher on your list.

#5 Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Shippuden is the continuation of Naruto (which is on Netflix). The 500-episode series will keep you hooked till the end. It’s filled with some amazing new jutsu and characters that are as awesome as Naruto himself. Skip the fillers, and the series will be shorter and a tad bit more interesting. Beware of some unfair plot twists and odd character speculations.