On Friday, 6 January 2023, the Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh announced that a new flight service between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad would commence next month. As per the statement, this service would be linked to the Hyderabad-Jaipur flight, catering to those travelling from Vizag to Jaipur.

This new Air Asia flight would depart from Hyderabad at 7:55 am and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8:40 am. In the reverse direction, it would depart from Visakhapatnam at 9:15 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 10:30 am. The Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh stated that these services would commence on 13 February 2023.

