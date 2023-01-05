In view of the upcoming Sankranti season, the Public Transport Department (PTD) has decided to run special buses between Visakhapatnam and several other destinations. Regional Manager A Appalaraju conducted a review meeting yesterday with the concerned officials regarding the same. The services of these special buses are set to commence on Friday, 6 January 2023.

These special services are being arranged by the PTD to cater to those travelling to their native places during the festive season. According to the officials, the regular buses between destinations such as Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and several others have already been filled. The PTD also plans to run these special buses between Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, Palasa, Ichchapuram, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Bobbili, and Salur during Sankranti.

Keeping the heavy inflow of passengers and buses in mind, the officials are chalking out plans to run services from the Simhachalam and Maddilapalem bus depots alongside the Dwaraka Bus Station.

