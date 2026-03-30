Visakhapatnam District Collector Transferred in AP IAS Reshuffle

In a reshuffle, the government transfered several IAS officers in the State on Sunday (March 29).

Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad was transferred to Kakinada.

Muthyala Abhishikth Kishore of 2015 batch of IAS was posted in the place of Harendhira Prasad.

Dinesh Kumar, District Collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, was posted as the Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corooration (APIIC).

Nishanthi T, Joint Collector of Ambedkar Konaseema, was transferred as the Collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Several other IAS officers were also transferred.

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