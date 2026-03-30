Gajuwaka Murder Case: Man Kills Woman, Hides Body Parts

In a brutal act, a man killed a woman, said to be his lover, in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 29). The Gajuwaka murder case came to light after the man, Ravindra, a 35-year-old naval employee, allegedly murdered the woman (30) and hacked the body into two pieces. While one part was kept in a refrigerator, the other was stuffed in a fanny bag.

The incident took place at LV Nagar. The accused committed the heinous crime after his wife went to her parents’ home.

Ravindra had asked the woman, Mounika, to come to his house in the afternoon.

Following a quarrel between the two, Ravindra reportedly killed her.

The Gajuwaka police took the accused into custody, registered a case about the murder and are investigating.

It is learnt that her head was found on the outskirts of Pendurthi.

Also read: Harendhira Prasad transferred

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.