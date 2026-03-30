Special trains announced for summer rush, check Vizag schedule HERE!

The Indian Railways will operate special trains during the summer months of April and May to help ease passenger rush, and here are some of the trains from Vizag, Bhubaneswar, and more.

The Visakhapatnam-Shalimar-Visakhapatnam weekly special train number 08508/08507 will depart from Visakhapatnam at 11:20 AM on Tuesdays from April 7 to June 30 and reach Shalimar at 3:00 AM the next day. In the return direction, train number 08507 will depart from Shalimar at 5:00 AM on Wednesdays from April 8 to July 1 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8:50 PM.

The Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur weekly special train will depart from Bhubaneswar at 7:15 PM on Saturdays from April 4 to June 27 and arrive at Yesvantpur at 12:15 AM. The return train will depart from Yesvantpur at 4:30 AM on Mondays from April 6 to June 29, arriving in Bhubaneswar at 6:00 AM the following day. These trains will make 13 trips each.

The Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur weekly special train number 08311/08312 will leave Sambalpur at 11:35 AM on Wednesdays from April 1 to May 27 and arrive at Erode at 10:50 PM on Thursdays, completing nine trips. The return train will leave from Erode at 2:35 PM on Fridays from April 3 to May 29 and arrive at Sambalpur at 11:15 PM on Saturdays, cumulating nine trips.

Train number 06571, the Yesvantpur-Katihar special, will depart from Yesvantpur at 7:00 AM on Tuesdays from April 7 to July 14, reaching Vizianagaram at 5:00 AM the next day. The train will then depart from Katihar at 4:30 AM on Thursdays, completing 15 trips. On the return journey, the train will leave from Katihar at 5:15 AM on Fridays from April 10 to July 17. The train will then arrive at Vizianagaram at 3:40 AM the next day, departing at 3:50 AM, arriving at Yesvantpur at 4:00 AM on Sundays, adding 15 trips.

The passengers are advised to note these new special trains and plan their journeys from Vizag and Bhubaneswar accordingly.

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