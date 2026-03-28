Emergency landing for IndiGo flight from Vizag in Delhi

On the morning of March 28, Saturday, an Indigo flight with 161 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to the fire department, all passengers were evacuated safely, and authorities declared a full emergency. The fire department received the information about the emergency landing at 10:54 AM and promptly dispatched fire tenders for assistance.

The flight, identified as Boeing 737 (6E 579), was one of five aircraft leased short-term by Indigo from Turkey’s Coredon Airlines. It was travelling from Vizag to Delhi when a technical issue with the engine led officials to declare an emergency.

Shortly after the incident, Indigo issued a statement confirming that necessary measures were taken promptly and that the relevant authorities were informed. The statement emphasized that the safety of customers and crew was the airline’s top priority.

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